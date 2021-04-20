Trip.com strikes Hong Kong gong

HONG KONG, 20 April 2021: Trip.com Group, a leading global travel services provider, officially listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday (under Stock Code 9961.HK).

Trip.com Group is now dual-listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ stock exchange in the US (under TCOM), the first global travel group to do so.

To celebrate the opening of the trading of Trip.com Group shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the travel group held a ceremony at its Shanghai headquarters led by the chairman of the board, James Liang, and CEO Jane Sun. They were joined by key stakeholders, investors, guests and employees. The listing ceremony was live-streamed to investors and viewers around the world through Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s online platform.

Trip.com Group selected guests representative of the company’s history and breadth of stakeholders to strike the gong at the listing ceremony to mark the opening of trading.

Commenting on the celebration, Liang said: “Twentytwo years ago, we began in a 40 sqm office with only a handful of employees. Today, we have tens of thousands of employees worldwide. It is my honour to have our representative users strike the gong and open trading on this momentous occasion.

During more than two decades, 1999 to 2021, Trip.com Group has grown from 784 registered users on a single platform at its inception to now owning and operating a range of leading travel services platforms with hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Trip.com Group plans to use the net proceeds from the Hong Kong listing to fund the expansion of its one-stop travel offerings and improve user experience, invest in technology to bolster its leading market position in products and services and improve its operating efficiency, and for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

During the global pandemic, Trip.com Group has played an active role in supporting travellers and partners around the world. In June 2020, the travel group launched its Travel On initiative to provide vital support to partners and roll out tailored travel products and services to enable and inspire travel. Trip.com Group is introducing the Safe Travels protocol with the World Travel & Tourism Council and recently joined forces with the Common Project Foundation and World Economic Forum to co-develop initiatives that enable safer cross-border travel.