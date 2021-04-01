Thailand changes CoE format

BANGKOK, 1 April 2021: Thailand’s Department of Civil Aviation circulated a revised Certificate of Entry form earlier this week that provides space to identify a passenger’s vaccination information.

The new form has space to enter the details of the Covid-19 vaccination, including the vaccine provider and the administration dates of the jabs. It also identifies the quarantine hotel booked and the duration of the quarantine.

Starting 29 March, a new updated version of the Certificate of Entry form for all passengers has been distributed to passengers.

According to the information from DCA, effective 1 April, Thai national travelling to Thailand will not need to present a Fit to Fly Certificate or Covid-19 PCR test to board planes.

Airlines can verify the CoE with a QR code by scanning QR code via this website “https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/regis/qrcodescan“

The updated form has been circulated to all IATA airlines.