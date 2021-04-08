THAI confirms April flights

BANGKOK, 8 April 2021: Thai Airways International will schedule 11 flights in April, mainly to serve travellers repatriating to Thailand.

The airline’s executive vice president, commercial, Nond Kalinta said THAI would operate 11 special flights this April to meet business travel and repatriation on seven routes to Asia and four to Europe.

Asian routes

Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita)-Bangkok: three flights per week from Bangkok on Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday; from Tokyo (Narita) on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Bangkok-Tokyo (Haneda)-Bangkok: from Bangkok on 6, 20, and 27 April 2021.

Bangkok-Osaka-Bangkok: two flights per week from Bangkok on Saturday and Wednesday.

Bangkok-Seoul-Bangkok: two flights per week from Bangkok on Sunday and Wednesday.

Bangkok-Taipei-Bangkok: from Bangkok on 9, 16, 23, and 30 April 2021.

Bangkok-Hong Kong-Bangkok: from Bangkok on 9 April 2021.

Bangkok-Manila-Bangkok: from Bangkok on 8, 15, and 22 April 2021.

European routes