TCEB’s curates winning ways

BANGKOK, 9 April 2021: Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau’s ‘MICE Winnovation’ programme intends to save Thailand’s startups by helping them to stay in business and improve competitiveness.

MICE Winnovation is the expanded version of the bureau’s innovation incubation programme that started in 2018 and involved 37 startups and tech firms.

The latest initiative involves 29 tech firms that showcased their products and services last week to 126 trade visitors representing convention venues, hotels, event organisers, travel agents, trade associations, and education institutions.

Their products and services included software for monitoring visitor traffic, face recognition cameras, robots, on-demand workforce, and live streaming services.

The day-long programme kicked off with Technomart, a business-matching segment that gave MICE entrepreneurs an opportunity to meet potential technology partners familiar with the MICE (meetings, incentives, convention and exhibitions) marketplace.

TCEB reported at the close of the MICE Winnovation event that 101 business-matching meetings were held onsite while 51 more were conducted online. Some of the online meetings took place as a result of searches made by attendees on TCEB’s online catalogue.

Winnovation’s core components

• MICE Innovation Catalog – an online technology databank that lists products and services for pre-event, onsite, and post-event management.

• Technomart – a business-matching platform for MICE entrepreneurs and startups throughout Thailand.

• Inno-Voucher – a funding scheme to promote innovation implementation. • Digital Literacy for MICE – an initiative to encourage MICE entrepreneurs to attend online or offline workshops where they can exchange ideas with experts to advance their digitalisation strategy.

TCEB is set to launch a quarterly podcast in 2021 to help MICE professionals stay abreast of relevant technology and trends.

TCEB announced it is extending funding support in the form of Inno-Vouchers. These vouchers can be used by organisers of domestic and international exhibitions, international conventions, and festivals to offset their investment in new digital solutions.

Source: News TCEB)