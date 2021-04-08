TAT promotes golf tournaments

BANGKOK, 8 April, 2021: The Tourism Authority of Thailand is counting on golf tournaments to create awareness that the country’s golf courses are reopening for visiting golf enthusiasts.

Last week it hosted the Minister Cup 2021 and will follow with the Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021, 4 June to promote golfing experiences in the kingdom among expatriate residents.

The Minister Cup 2021, 4 April, took place at Bangkok’s Alpine Golf Club Bangkok, as a friendship golf tournament between diplomats of foreign embassies, representatives of foreign chambers of commerce, and high-ranking officials from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 is scheduled to take place on 4 June 2021 at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course in Chon Buri. It will encourage expatriates in Thailand to travel domestically.





Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn commented: “Both golf tournaments support the Royal Thai Government’s ‘Stay Play Safe’ policy under a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Public Health, and other tourism-related public and private organisations. The aim is to build confidence in Thailand’s public health measures against Covid-19 while strengthening the economy with stimulus packages.”

Minister Phiphat noted: “The ‘Stay Play Safe’ project also extends to the large expatriate population in Thailand with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and relevant agencies including TAT, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration or DASTA working together to encourage expatriates to travel in the country.

(Source: Your Stories TAT)