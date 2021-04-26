Sri Lanka’s recovery in jeopardy

COLOMBO, 26 April 2021: After successfully reopening resorts to international visitors, Sri Lanka faces a new surge in Covid-19 cases since early April.

Sri Lank reopened its borders for international tourists last January after a 10-month ban, confident that a ‘Safe and Secure’ travel bubble based on negative testing rather than quarantine would save the tourism industry. Tourists were able to stay in specified resorts and could visit local communities and join authorised tours.

However, the programme is now at risk as a new wave of Covid-19 cases hit the nation. Authorities reported 796 new cases and five deaths at the weekend. That compares with just 95 new cases reported on 6 April. Since then, the count accumulating 4,954 new between 10 and 23 April.

It has prompted travel advisories with the one from the UK quoting Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health that categorised the country at Covid-19 Risk Alert Level 3.

Lockdowns are being imposed in specific areas affected by Covid-19, but not at a national level. Local authorities are conducting random Covid-19 tests in some parts of the country.

Public gatherings such as exhibitions, conferences, parties, indoor and outdoor events, carnivals, musical shows and processions are banned.

But in a statement issued 24 April Army Commander General Shavendra Silva stated there would be “no island-wide lockdown although people should avoid mass gatherings. Regulations are in place to enforce social distancing and the wearing of a face mask in public areas.

According to the government’s official news site, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi noted there was the possibility of restricting public gatherings in the next three months to contain Covid-19 spread. Restrictions started with a decision to cancel all May Day events.

The Army Commander warned that people should remain home during the weekends without attending any public gatherings or arranging a trip, adding that “the number of Covid-19 cases would increase in the next few days and that some of the high-risk areas have already been isolated at the moment.”

Sri Lanka revised its Safe and Secure measures on 21 April 2021.

Before applying for the visa online via eta.gov.lk, travellers must have a pre-confirmed booking at a Level 1 ‘Safe & Secure’ hotel, depending on the stay and vaccination status, duration 24 to 48 hours for vaccinated and 14 days for those not vaccinated.

They must have Covid-19 local travel insurance cover and present PCR tests (USD40 per PCR test) depending on the number of days of stay and vaccination status.

If vaccinated, one PCR test on arrival. If not vaccinated, two PCR tests, on arrival and exit PCR. However, if the stay is less than five days, no exit PCR required.

They must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours before boarding the flight. Airport transfers should be arranged by a Certified Safe & Secure travel agent or another certified secondary party.

Vaccinated travellers

Travellers who have completed the recommended doses of Covid-19 vaccination and arriving after two weeks after their last jab will be considered ‘vaccinated’. Any vaccination accepted by the country of origin is acceptable under the vaccinated route.