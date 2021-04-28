Six Senses tackles the plastic scourge

BANGKOK 28 April 2021: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas have declared war on plastic waste by joining hands with the US Coalition on Sustainability and SustainChain.

SustainChain is a change engine to drive unprecedented action and progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.





The latest partnership follows a partnership with the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative signed in 2020 that works with suppliers to seek safer alternatives and address the root causes of plastic pollution.

Now the hotel group is outlining an ambitious Plastic Free strategy to remove all “virgin plastic materials from its hotel and spa operations by 2022.”

Starting with single-use and disposable plastic, Six Senses says it is removing all plastics for guests and communities in and around its properties.

Six Senses has been reducing disposable plastic use going back to the 1990s when it introduced refillable ceramic bathroom amenities and drinking water bottled in glass in 2003.

More than 2.4 million single-use plastic bottles were replaced group-wide during 2019/2020. The objective is to introduce the plastic-free kitchen to all of the group’s hotels as part of the Plastic Free 2022 campaign.

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas manages 16 hotels and resorts and 25 spas in 19 countries under the brand names Six Senses, Evason and Six Senses Spas and has signed a further 31 properties into the development pipeline. Six Senses is part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts family.