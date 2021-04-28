KUCHING, 28 April 2021: Organisers of the Sia Sitok Sarawak tour package campaign have extended the booking period to 31 October with flexible travel dates remaining open until 15 December.

The Sia Sitok Sarawak Tour Package 2.0 version is a joint campaign organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Sarawak, in collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Board and Sarawak Tourism Federation that represents the private sector in tourism.

Sia Sitok Sarawak offers travellers the option to book a trip in advance and secure a 50% discount on a selection of 62 tour packages. It involved recruiting the state’s top tour operators who designed outdoor and adventure packages that would appeal to a younger generation of Malaysian travellers. The 50% discount brings tour prices down to around MYR105 per package. They are posted on social media and remain open for consumers to book until 31 October 2021. They can firm up the actual travel dates through to 15 December 2021.





The nature-themed tour packages encourage Malaysians to discover destinations close to home.

(Source: Your Stories Sarawak)