Sabre powers SQ crew manager

SINGAPORE, 8 April 2021: Sabre Corporation that powers airline and travel bookings, confirmed Singapore Airlines has successfully migrated to Sabre’s new generation Crew Manager solution.

This latest implementation builds on Sabre’s longstanding relationship with Singapore Airlines and means that Singapore’s national flag carrier can now take full advantage of Sabre’s advanced crew planning, tracking, management and recovery ecosystem at a time when crew management is more complex than ever before.

Singapore Airlines, together with its subsidiary SilkAir, is now able to quickly and efficiently manage and track all crew operations from one holistic, real-time crew management system, enabling more effective communication and decision-making.

“We’re delighted that Singapore Airlines has successfully implemented Crew Manager, joining a growing number of innovative, forward-thinking carriers in Southeast Asia and beyond who recognize the importance of utilizing advanced technological tools in order to improve efficiency and to help minimize disruption for themselves, their crew and, ultimately, the traveller,” said Sabre vice president and regional general manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales, Rakesh Narayanan.