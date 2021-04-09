SINGAPORE, 9 April 2021: In a world where working online has become commonplace out of necessity, Princess Cruises is delivering supercharged internet connectivity by leveraging a new constellation of satellites to offer the ultimate remote workstation – an office at sea.

Upon its return to service, every Princess cruise ship in the global fleet will feature land-like connectivity as part of its MedallionNet Wi-Fi service, making remote working, distance learning, and the opportunity to securely conduct important transactions, available all while enjoying the most picturesque video conference backdrop on the horizon thousands of miles from home.

Each Princess MedallionClass ship transmits enough bandwidth per vessel to guarantee a superior connection for each guest and the personal device they are using. MedallionNet’s seamless integration ensures guests can work from their deck chairs as efficiently and effectively as in their office, with access to their cloud-based enterprise applications such as storage, videoconferencing, and email. And because there is an access point in every stateroom, as well as all public areas, guests can move freely around the ship as they work without any frustrating signal drops.







Based on Deloitte’s analysis, up to 47.8 million people in the ASEAN-6 nations (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam) could shift to working remotely over a multi-year time horizon.

Singapore and Malaysia have a potential remote workforce of up to 45% and 26%, respectively, due to the relative dominance of service industries — an at sea office has never been more feasible and certainly remains very desirable to many.

In late 2021, Princess connectivity partner – SES – will begin to launch a new constellation of satellites that will further supercharge MedallionNet and offer guests the best connectivity possible at sea.

Princess Cruises’ MedallionClass ships are certainly an added attraction for millennials and first-time cruisers, with something more to offer return cruisers.

The unmatched bandwidth capacity not only delivers superior Wi-Fi service levels but also powers the Princess MedallionClass experience onboard. The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion , the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry, replaces the traditional cruise card to significantly expand touch-free options and personalisation on board.

Key features and amenities

Keyless stateroom entry.

On-demand food, beverage, and retail items delivered anywhere onboard while you continue work or lead a video conference call.

Friends and family locator or chat function to find your travel partner when work is complete.

When cruise vacations begin again, Princess will be ready to take guests to the beaches of the Caribbean or Mexico, the awe-inspiring scenery of Alaska, the iconic sites of Europe and the unparalleled California Coast.

Princess also recently expanded its Book with Confidence policy which now allows guests the flexibility to change their vacation plans 30 days before the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit. This flexible booking option is available for any cruise bookings made through 30 June 2021, on voyages departing through 31 October 2021.

(Source: Your Stories Princess Cruises)