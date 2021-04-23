PATA rolls out virtual summit

BANGKOK, 23 April 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association has gathered a diverse line-up of top industry leaders from both the public and private sectors for the upcoming Virtual PATA Annual Summit 2021, taking place 27 to 29 April.

“We have brought together CEOs and leaders from some of the biggest organisations in the industry, as well as senior representations from the public sector and other non-governmental organisations,” said PATA CEO Mario Hardy.

“I invite all industry stakeholders to join the already more than 2,500 delegates registered for the event and be part of the discussion as we work to restart a stronger, more responsible and more sustainable industry.”

The three-day online event, with the theme “Reflect, Reconnect, Revive”, is organised with the support of Platinum Sponsor, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Gold Sponsor, the Global Tourism Economy Forum. It includes a half-day forum, the PATA Board Meeting and Annual General Meeting, and the PATA Youth Symposium that allows students and young tourism professionals the opportunity to engage with senior industry leaders.

The forum includes sessions on ‘New Models of Tourism’, ‘Reconnecting Tourism’ in collaboration with WiT Middle East, ‘Revitalising the Industry’, which comprises an Aviation Discussion and a Hospitality Discussion and ‘What’s Next’, sponsored by Twenty31.

As part of the event programme, the Association will once again organise the PATA Leaders Debate. Sponsored by Airbnb, the debate will explore the tension between the environmental and economic impacts of tourism and discuss which is more important for the future sustainability of the tourism industry.

Interested parties can still register for the event and immediately login to the virtual platform to begin networking with delegates from over 80 global destinations.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.PATA.org/virtual-pas-2021 or email events@PATA.org.