PAL updates flight schedule

MANILA, 30 April 2021: Philippine Airlines has released details of scheduled flights serving the Asia Pacific during May, but cautioned authorities have imposed restrictions at Manila airport, and entry requirements for various countries constantly change due to the Covid-19 surges
Manila-Auckland-Manila
• 16 May
Manila-Melbourne
• May 14 and 28
Melbourne-Manila
• May 15 and 29
Manila-Sydney
• May 14 and 28
Sydney-Manila
• May 15 and 29
Manila-Singapore-Manila
• 2x a week (Thu/Sun) effective 1 May, until 9 May
• 3x a week (Mon/Thu/Sun) effective 10 May, until 16 May
• 4x a week (Mon/Tue/Thu/Sun) effective 17 May
Manila-Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)-Manila
• 20 May
Manila-Kuala Lumpur-Manila
• Once a week (Sunday) effective 9 May, except on 30 May
Manila-Jakarta
• 16 May
• Once a week (Sunday) effective 30 May
Jakarta-Manila
• 17 May
• Once a week (Monday) effective 31 May
Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila
• 3x a week (Wed/Thu/Sat) effective 5 May
Manila-Bangkok-Manila
• Once a week (Wednesday) effective 12 May, except on 19 May
Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
• May 1 and 2, then 3x a week (Tue/Thu/Fri) effective 4 May
Cebu-Tokyo (Narita)-Cebu
• 15 May
Manila-Fukuoka-Manila
• 3x a week (Wed/Fri/Sun)
Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila
• May 1 and 2, then 4x a week (Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat) effective 4 May
Manila-Nagoya-Manila
• 3x a week (Mon/Fri/Sat) effective 1 May until 7 May
• 3x a week (Mon/Wed/Fri) effective 8 May
Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
• Once a week (Wednesday) effective 5 May
Manila-Taipei-Manila
• Once a week (Thursday) effective 6 May
PAL is strictly implementing Fly Safe “new normal” practices to protect passengers on its flights, in compliance with international health and safety protocols.