PAL updates flight schedule

MANILA, 30 April 2021: Philippine Airlines has released details of scheduled flights serving the Asia Pacific during May, but cautioned authorities have imposed restrictions at Manila airport, and entry requirements for various countries constantly change due to the Covid-19 surges

Manila-Auckland-Manila

• 16 May

Manila-Melbourne

• May 14 and 28

Melbourne-Manila

• May 15 and 29

Manila-Sydney

• May 14 and 28

Sydney-Manila

• May 15 and 29

Manila-Singapore-Manila

• 2x a week (Thu/Sun) effective 1 May, until 9 May

• 3x a week (Mon/Thu/Sun) effective 10 May, until 16 May

• 4x a week (Mon/Tue/Thu/Sun) effective 17 May

Manila-Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)-Manila

• 20 May

Manila-Kuala Lumpur-Manila

• Once a week (Sunday) effective 9 May, except on 30 May

Manila-Jakarta

• 16 May

• Once a week (Sunday) effective 30 May

Jakarta-Manila

• 17 May

• Once a week (Monday) effective 31 May

Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

• 3x a week (Wed/Thu/Sat) effective 5 May

Manila-Bangkok-Manila

• Once a week (Wednesday) effective 12 May, except on 19 May

Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

• May 1 and 2, then 3x a week (Tue/Thu/Fri) effective 4 May

Cebu-Tokyo (Narita)-Cebu

• 15 May

Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

• 3x a week (Wed/Fri/Sun)

Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

• May 1 and 2, then 4x a week (Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat) effective 4 May

Manila-Nagoya-Manila

• 3x a week (Mon/Fri/Sat) effective 1 May until 7 May

• 3x a week (Mon/Wed/Fri) effective 8 May

Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

• Once a week (Wednesday) effective 5 May

Manila-Taipei-Manila

• Once a week (Thursday) effective 6 May

PAL is strictly implementing Fly Safe “new normal” practices to protect passengers on its flights, in compliance with international health and safety protocols.