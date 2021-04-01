MIRI, Sarawak, 1 April 2021: Sarawak’s northern gateway will offer a new signature tourism product, the Miri Sunset Cruise, when international tourists return to Malaysia later this year.

For the present, the four-hour sail to no-where is being enjoyed by domestic travellers and residents of Malaysia who are able to visit Sarawak and explore Miri.

Sunset cruises explore the coastal waters of the South China Sea, providing guests with spectacular views of Miri’s coast and forested landscapes.





The cruise package is ideal for corporate and incentive groups visiting Miri. Snacks and drinks served on board during the four-hour cruise, and there even an opportunity to try your hand at fishing.

The cruises depart at 1600 from the Miri River estuary to the open sea, passing the ‘Water Village’ (Kampong Wireless), Miri Waterfront, Pullman Hotel Miri and the Marina Bay. The newly built Oil Barrel-shaped Miri City Hall building and the nearby 70-metre high bronze statue of the sea horse, Miri’s city mascot at Coca Cabana, are two spectacular landmarks worthy backdrops for a selfie photo.

Also of interest along the route are the scenic “Beverly Hills of Miri” with its elaborate mansions obvious signs of the wealth and success of the town entrepreneurs. Passing from the river channel to the South China Sea’s coastal waters, the cruise approaches the famed SIWA Oil Rig. The decommissioned oil platform is used to help the growth of underwater marine life. Then the snacks and drinks are served, and it’s time to soak up the sunset views and the beauty of the Miri’s coastal waters. The cruise returns to its riverside jetty by 2000.

The 45-foot boat is a fully licensed sea-worthy craft with approved sea-going navigation, satellite communication and safety equipment on board.

The four-hour dream sunset drift on the South China Sea is priced at MYR RM180 per person (based on a maximum of 10 passengers and available for booking through Brighton Travel & Tour, an agency based in Miri, Sarawak.

(Source: Sarawak Tourist Board)