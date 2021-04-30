Maldives’ tourism industry lines up for jabs

MALE, The Maldives, 30 April 2021: A campaign to fully inoculate the entire tourism workforce of the Maldives under the banner ‘I am Vaccinated’ was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Minister of Tourism Abdulla Mausoom.

The island nation, heavily reliant on its tourism sector, aims to create the world’s first fully vaccinated tourism sector through the joint effort led by the Ministry of Tourism and Visit Maldives.

Under the campaign, a special badge will be awarded to tourism industry workers who have received both jabs. Visit Maldives will formulate a list of tourism establishment where all workers have completed their vaccination to build consumer confidence in the destination.

Speaking at the ceremony, the managing director of Visit Maldives managing director, Thoyyib Mohamed, noted that travellers would book the safest locations and that would favour countries that could show the entire tourism industry had been vaccinated.

“The Maldives is preparing to celebrate the golden jubilee of its tourism sector’s founding, and while the nation has experienced hard times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, nevertheless Visit Maldives has worked hard to ensure that the Maldives remains on the top of the traveller’s mind during this period of time.”

As of now, 99% of tourism industry workers have received their first jab, and around 8000 have received their second, he reported.

(Source: Your Stories Maldives Tourism)