SINGAPORE, 14 April 2021: Think of a sun-glazed, balmy-breeze beach holiday destination with soft white sand and turquoise blue waters and one will think of the Maldives in the Indian Ocean.

That is the picture-perfect picture of an ideal holiday painted on websites and social media, but what you may not be fully aware of is that the Maldives has two distinct seasons that Mother Nature has blessed her with – the dry northeast monsoon and the wet southwest monsoon.



A simple search online on “the best time to travel to the Maldives” and many will recommend December to April, being the dry season with sparse rain and lower humidity. What then? Should we avoid the wet season from May to November where there are higher chances of rainfall? The truth is, while some activities may be hindered when the storm creeps in, being spread out on atolls mean the showers are occasional and passing, which brings a refreshing break amidst the sunshine.

You can be assured, despite the passing showers that may disrupt that outdoor plan, you will not lack anything to do while at the resorts. There will be plenty for you to make the best of monsoon weather in the Maldives.

Explore marine life in the Maldives

Outdoor fun can still happen with snorkelling in the reef, even in light drizzle, as the shallower areas are protected from the winds. The wet monsoon season also brings about more frequent sightings of marine life like eagle rays and reef sharks in the lagoon.

Divers will be pleased to know that lower water temperature brings along more marine life; the stronger winds that bring about stronger currents also mean the manta ray season comes in full force because these majestic creatures of the sea love gliding along the currents with no effort. Diving enthusiasts will know that undersea conditions to catch a sighting of these amazing creatures are often a little on the rough side, but the end reward of seeing these beauties underwater makes it all worthwhile.

Go on a surf adventure

The Maldives doesn’t come up tops when surfing spots are mentioned, but surfing enthusiasts will be able to find some great surf spots, with some as nearby as a five to ten-minute boat ride away. A wet season also means stronger and bigger waves that surfers can ride on. What more can we ask from a holiday of fun engaging in activities you enjoy?



Indulge in culinary experiences

Take time to embrace the culinary offerings offered. Are you a wine lover? How about learning more about food and wine pairing from the sommelier as you try different types of wines from various regions around the world, or try organic wines and learn the difference in growth and cultivation of these organic varieties of grapes that go into making the wine.

Hone your culinary skills with an indoor cooking class and learn how to make some local Maldivian cuisine while fuelling your appreciation for the distinct culture of Maldives.

Relax at the spa

The consistent rhythm of falling rain and its earthy smells sets just the right mood for a time to relax. Book yourself for a pampering time at the spa with a massage, and let the mood, the essential oils, and the rhythmic kneads from the masseur’s hands set you in absolute stress-free bliss.

If you’re looking for more than just a massage, set yourself up for a wellness journey that puts together holistic healing treatments that best suits your needs – be it a 1-day Ayurvedic treatment, to a full week to rejuvenate your five senses.



A sanctuary all year round

At Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, you can bask in the joy of a stress-free holiday. There is plenty to enjoy for a relaxing and fulfilling holiday at this all-weather sanctuary, regardless of monsoon or not.

After all, you are on a holiday; simply lying in bed with a good book, a glass of wine, and the melodic pitter-patter of rain in the background already sounds good doesn’t it?

At a sanctuary hidden from the world, there are endless opportunities to create perfect island retreat, click here to find out more.

This article is brought to you by Hpaper Online – a travel publication by HPL Hotels & Resorts. You may also like Organic Garden in Maldives.



(Source: Your Stories HPL Hotels & Resorts)