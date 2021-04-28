Indonesia cuts travel from India

JAKARTA, 28 April 2021: Indonesia’s immigration authorities stopped issuing visas to foreigners, 25 April who have been in India for the previous 14 days to prevent the spread of a new strain of Covid-19.

Indonesian nationals returning from India will still be allowed to enter but are subject to strict subject to quarantine requirements.

Japan emergency

Japan’s Prime Minister declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto, 25 April, which will remain until 11 May.

Bars, karaoke bars and restaurants that serve alcohol closed, as well as shopping malls, movie theatres and department stores. Dining establishments that do not serve alcohol close by 2000. Supermarkets and other essential stores will remain open. Residents must refrain from cross-prefectural travel and non-essential outings after 2000.

Exact measures may vary between regions. Similar measures are already in place in Miyagi and Okinawa prefectures, effective until 11 May.