Indians face Thai travel ban

NEW DELHI, 27 April 2021: Thailand will restrict the entry of Indians and foreigners who live in India starting 1 May, according to the latest Royal Thai Embassy’s announcement.

Thai citizens visiting India will still be able to return to Thailand on repatriation flights during May, but the embassy confirmed it is suspending the mandatory Certificate of Entry for Indians planning trips to Thailand.

The embassy statement posted on its website said Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) was responding to the third wave of Covid-19 infection that has seen cases in Thailand reach more than 50,000 since 1 April. India is reporting more than 300,000 cases daily.

The Thai embassy said repatriation flights on the New Delhi-Bangkok route 1, 15 and 22 May would accommodate only Thai citizens.

An earlier report confirmed that the Indian Government was organising repatriation flights from Bangkok to New Delhi on the 1, 15 and 22 May that would depart New Delhi 0430 (Indian time) and return from Bangkok on the same day at 1000. Air India will transport Thai nationals back home on the flights to Bangkok and repatriate Indian citizens who were staying in Thailand on the return flights to New Delhi.