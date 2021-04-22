Imperial appoints Singapore sales director

TOKYO, Japan 22 April 2021: The Imperial Hotel Co Ltd has announced the appointment of a new director at its Singapore sales office, effective 1 May.

Keiko Takahashi who is currently working in the Tokyo sales department will replace Singapore sales director Koji Shimada. The group said she was the first female overseas sales manager in Imperial’s long history that dates back to 1890.

Keiko Takahashi.

Currently, Imperial Hotel Ltd operates sales offices in Singapore for the Asian region, another in New York for the Americas, and has appointed a general sales agent in Taiwan.

Just two years ago, 50% of its guests came from the Americas and Asia compared with just 2% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Keiko Takahashi joined the famous Tokyo hotel group in its international sales division, working as a sales representative responsible for embassies of several countries such as Finland and the Philippines and marketing to major global companies while arranging international conferences at the property.

She is tasked with driving recovery in key markets in Southeast Asia from the regional office in Singapore once travel begins recovery post-Covid-19 or as travel bubbles are established with Japan.