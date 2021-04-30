IHG expands Kimpton brand

SINGAPORE, 30 April 2021: IHG Hotels & Resorts will expand its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand with the signing of Kimpton Koh Samui, following the brand’s debut in October 2020.

The 138-room boutique beachfront property on Choengmon Beach will open later this year, making it the second Kimpton branded property in Thailand at a site close to the island’s airport snd the popular Chaweng bay walking street.

IHG vice president development Southeast Asia and Korea Serena Lim said: “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with NYE Estate as well as new partners Multiply Partners and Capstone Asset to bring Kimpton hospitality to Samui as we continue to expand the brand across the region.”

This signing follows additions elsewhere in Asia such as Kimpton Da An in Taipei, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Thailand and Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo in Japan. Other openings are planned for Bali, Suzhou, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Nanjing, Sanya and Kuala Lumpur.

The 362-room Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok introduced the brand to Southeast Asia during the last quarter of 2021.