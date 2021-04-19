Hotelbeds signs Banyan Tree

PALMA, Spain, 19 April 2021: Hotelbeds, a global booking service for B2B travel space, announced a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Banyan Tree Group.

Hotelbeds secures exclusive offers and privileges for its travel trade customers at Banyan Tree Group’s 48 hotels across 22 countries.

Banyan Tree Group’s five brands gain access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel trade buyers based in more than 140 source markets worldwide. Hotelbeds’ covers travel agents, tour operators, airlines and points redemption programmes.

Hotelbeds global sourcing director Jorge Cortés said: “Banyan Tree Group is one of our key partners with amazing properties in top destinations worldwide… We are looking to increase our business with them and in turn, provide our global travel trade buyers with the opportunity to book once safe travel resumes.”