Hong Kong eases Covid quarantine

HONG KONG, 8 April 2021: Rules ease for travellers entering Hong Kong who stayed in Australia or other designated low-risk areas in the 21 days before their arrival.

Effective 9 April, travellers from Australia are eligible for a shorter 14-day compulsory quarantine in a ‘government-designated hotel’ without having to undergo an additional seven days of self-monitoring and compulsory Covid-19 tests.

The 21-day compulsory quarantine requirement in Hong Kong remains in place for most other places outside China.

Aus-NZ travel bubble

One of the first travel bubble experiments in the Asia Pacific takes off 19 April 2021 for travel between Australia and New Zealand without having to quarantine or self isolate on arrival. New Zealand is now exempt from the ban on overseas travel from Australia.

India curfew

Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections are increasing rapidly across India and nighttime curfews have been imposed in some major cities to curb transmission. The ban on international commercial flights remains in place.