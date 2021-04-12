Ethiopian celebrates 75 years of flying

ADDIS ABABA, 12 April 2021: Ethiopian Airline Group, the largest Pan-African aviation group, celebrated its 75th anniversary, 8 April 2021.

Ethiopian made its maiden international flight on 8 April 1946 to Cairo. Since then, the airline has overcome numerous economic and political challenges to become Africa’s largest aviation group.

Ethiopian kicks off a yearlong celebration under the theme “Celebrating 75 Years of Excellence”. Commenting on achievements, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam, attributed its success to the four pillars; human resource development, modern fleet, infrastructure development and technology.

The airline is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will focus on seven business units: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services, Ethiopian Airports Services and Ethiopian Express Services (Domestic).

(Source: News Ethiopian)