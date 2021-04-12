BANGKOK 12 April 2021: Emirates highlighted the UAE’s vaccination programme success with a special flight on 10 April that carried only vaccinated, crew and passengers.

EK2021 departed Dubai International Airport to cruise over various areas across the UAE before returning to Dubai at 1430 local time.

All fares collected for this special flight EK2021 will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline’s non-profit charity organisation which supports projects around the world aimed at improving the quality of life for disadvantaged children.

The one-off flight EK2021 celebrated the success of the UAE’s vaccination programme and highlighted Emirates’ progress in vaccinating its staff and, in particular, its pilots and cabin crew.

The UAE is one of the world’s leading countries in administered vaccinations for citizens and residents and has made four Covid-19 vaccines available for free to everyone. Over 8 million vaccine shots have been administered in the UAE, protecting more than half of the UAE’s population.

The Emirates Group has supported the national vaccination programme by making Covid-19 vaccines readily available to its UAE-based workforce at multiple locations within the company’s premises. To date, over 35,000 Emirates employees have received vaccine shots, with over 85% of the airline’s pilots and cabin crew already receiving two doses of the vaccine.

The special flight also showcased Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft, which features the airline’s brand-new Premium Economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes.

The Emirates A380 remains a customer favourite for its unmatched comfort and spaciousness. From the award-winning ice inflight entertainment experience to the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge service for Business and First Class passengers, from a full-course gourmet meal in all classes to the friendly Emirates cabin crew, flyers can expect the full Emirates experience on board this special flight.

This month, Airbus has launched a travel companion app called “Triplet”. The application aggregates and provides flight and travel information to ease and restore passenger’s trust in their end-to-end journey when travelling by air during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tripset allows for passengers to be informed of the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place without having to consult a variety of sources.

(Source: Your Stories Emirates)

Visit www.emirates.com