Emirates Eid Getaway deals

DUBAI, 27 April 2021: Emirates is offering travellers from the UAE the chance to book their long-awaited Eid break to popular resort hotspots or to reconnect with family.

UAE travellers can also plan early and book their summer holiday with Emirates’ special fares starting from AED1,525.

Emirates economy class and business class passengers can choose to book their getaway to one of the below popular holiday destinations and to more points across the Emirates network when they visit emirates.com. The offer is valid on bookings made until 1 May 2021, for travel until 30 September 2021.*

UAE Travellers can also plan a last-minute getaway with Emirates Holidays, starting from AED1,849 per person for three-night stays, and packages are available even more destinations in the special fare offer.

Destination Economy Class Business Class Cairo Starting at 1,525 Starting at 6,595 Istanbul Starting at 1,675 Starting at 10,985 Larnaca Starting at 2,395 Starting at 11,005 Athens Starting at 2,555 Starting at 12,835 Seychelles Starting at 3,475 Starting at 10,025

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates, a travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office.

*Terms & conditions apply.