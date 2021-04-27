Emirates Eid Getaway deals

DUBAI, 27 April 2021: Emirates is offering travellers from the UAE the chance to book their long-awaited Eid break to popular resort hotspots or to reconnect with family.

UAE travellers can also plan early and book their summer holiday with Emirates’ special fares starting from AED1,525.

Emirates economy class and business class passengers can choose to book their getaway to one of the below popular holiday destinations and to more points across the Emirates network when they visit emirates.com. The offer is valid on bookings made until 1 May 2021, for travel until 30 September 2021.*

UAE Travellers can also plan a last-minute getaway with Emirates Holidays, starting from AED1,849 per person for three-night stays, and packages are available even more destinations in the special fare offer.

Destination   Economy Class   Business Class  
Cairo   Starting at 1,525   Starting at 6,595  
Istanbul   Starting at 1,675   Starting at 10,985  
Larnaca   Starting at 2,395   Starting at 11,005  
Athens   Starting at 2,555   Starting at 12,835  
Seychelles   Starting at 3,475   Starting at 10,025  

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates, a travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office.

*Terms & conditions apply.

