SINGAPORE 20 April 2021: Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has rolled out an exclusive offer to help members fast-track to higher tier status.

Members can automatically earn double Tier Miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights booked until 30 June, for travel by 30 December 2021.*

To be eligible for the promotion, customers need to be existing Emirates Skywards members or join as a new member before 30 June 2021. Members can now move up tiers faster and unlock an extensive range of benefits and rewards.

The offer applies to any ticket, regardless of fare type, purchased on Emirates or flydubai during the offer period – helping members quickly earn sufficient Tier Miles to bump up one-tier status higher. For example, an Emirates Skywards Blue tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member.

(Source: Your stories Emirates)