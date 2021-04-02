Cruises to nowhere attract new clientele

SINGAPORE, 2 April 1, 2021: Royal Caribbean International confirmed this week the Quantum of the Seas would continue sailing from Singapore through October 2021.

Since last December, the cruise line sold ‘Ocean Getaways’ to Singaporeans using the government’s CruiseSafe Certification.

The cruises to nowhere were popular with Singaporean families seeking an escape from travel restrictions. After initially offering the sailings up to June, the cruise line has now added four more months up until October.

As it stands, Singaporeans are limited to staycations at hotels in the city-state or cruises to nowhere. The latter attracts a new market of first-time cruise travellers, many of them with young families who never considered cruise holidays before Covid-19 shut down outbound travel from Singapore.

“We have continued to see an overwhelming demand in Singapore to sail onboard Quantum of the Seas. More than 50,000 guests have cruised with us and zero positive COVID-19 cases to date; holidaymakers can rest assured we are focused on delivering safe, memorable cruise holidays,” said Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Michael Bayley.

New sailings will be available to Singapore residents and open to book on 13 April 2021.