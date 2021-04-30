SINGAPORE, 30 April 2021: Whether the definition of relaxation means island hopping from one pristine beach to another or experiencing the world’s greatest shortcut sailing through the Panama Canal, the newly announced 2022-2023 cruise season from Princess Cruises offers the best of both sought-after destinations.

Caribbean 2022-2023

The Caribbean is the ideal cruise destination for relaxation. With six MedallionClass cruise ships, including Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Caribbean Princess, Island Princess, and Emerald Princess, cruisers have a choice of 21 unique itineraries and 87 departures ranging from four to 21 days. Autumn 2022 through spring 2023 season, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale in Florida, takes guests to 24 Caribbean islands. Highlights include:

Eastern Caribbean – Cruises in the Eastern Caribbean include a four-day getaway to Princess Cays with multiple seven- and eight-day itineraries. There are visits to popular islands, including St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, and St. Kitts.

– Cruises in the Eastern Caribbean include a four-day getaway to Princess Cays with multiple seven- and eight-day itineraries. There are visits to popular islands, including St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, and St. Kitts. Western Caribbean – if ancient ruins and eco-adventures are top of mind, a five- day getaway to Costa Maya with a stop in Cozumel offers visits to Mayan ruins and underwater caves. Multiple seven-day itineraries also feature the friendly spirit of Jamaica and the coral reefs in Belize and Roatan. Port highlights include Belize City, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Jamaica, and Grand Cayman.

– if ancient ruins and eco-adventures are top of mind, a five- day getaway to Costa Maya with a stop in Cozumel offers visits to Mayan ruins and underwater caves. Multiple seven-day itineraries also feature the friendly spirit of Jamaica and the coral reefs in Belize and Roatan. Port highlights include Belize City, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Jamaica, and Grand Cayman. Southern Caribbean – these eight to 16-day itineraries offer a deeper dive into the Caribbean culture, colonial influence, native charms, coral reefs, and diving havens. Key ports include Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Antigua, Martinique, Barbados and more.

Princess Cays private island resort is included as part of the Eastern, Western, and Southern itineraries allowing guests to relax with an exclusive beach day.

Only Princess offers Discovery™ and Animal Planet™ tours that the whole family will love, including shore excursions to UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Belize Barrier Reef and Brimstone Hill Fortress in St. Kitts. With “More Ashore” late-night stays in Curacao, St. Maarten and St. Thomas, cruisers can enjoy beautiful sunsets, island life and evening tours.

The cruise line’s immersive onboard program “Rhythm of the Caribbean” brings local flavours and cultures to life with vibrant cuisine and tropical drinks, steel drum Caribbean-themed parties, colourful parrots in the Piazza and Discovery at SEA activities.





Panama Canal 2022-2023

It’s been called the “world’s greatest shortcut”, and one of humanity’s most celebrated engineering achievements and Princess Cruises is the #1 Panama Canal cruise line, bringing more guests to this historic region than any other cruise line since 1967. For the upcoming 2022-2023 season, four MedallionClass ships – Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, and Ruby Princess – sail on 26 departures with six unique itineraries, visiting 16 destinations in nine countries. Cruises range in length from 10 to 15 days, programme highlights include:

Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean (10 days) – sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale and giving guests the unique experience of transiting the Panama Canal locks with a partial transit while exploring Caribbean ports such as Costa Rica and Grand Cayman.

– sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale and giving guests the unique experience of transiting the Panama Canal locks with a partial transit while exploring Caribbean ports such as Costa Rica and Grand Cayman. Panama Canal Ocean to Ocean (15 days) – itineraries travel between Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles or San Francisco and vice versa sailing the Panama Canal Locks between the Atlantic and Pacific. These itineraries allow guests a full transit experience while visiting ports in Mexico, South and Central America.

Panama Canal guests experience unique landscapes and wildlife, like the lush rainforests and Sloth Sanctuary in Costa Rica on Animal Planet™ recommended shore excursions. In addition, tour options include travel by a dugout canoe to an Embera village in the heart of Chagres National Park in Fuerte Amador or a ride on the world’s first transcontinental railroad – the Panama Canal Railroad. Plus, live narration from the navigation bridge provides fascinating history and engineering feats of the canal as ships transit through the locks system.

All ships offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Visit: www.princess.com

(Source: Your Stories Princess Cruises)