Cross Hotels & Resorts debuts in Japan

BANGKOK, 2 April 2021: Cross Hotels & Resorts has expanded its regional footprint by entering the Japanese market in a master franchise agreement with AB Accommo Company Limited.

The company anticipates a rewarding future initially with seven properties with 844 keys over the next four years across Okinawa in the far south to Hokkaido.





The inaugural property, located on Kouri Island, will be branded Away Okinawa Kouri Island Resort. Kouri is a tranquil island connected to the main Okinawa island by a 2 km sea bridge. Away Okinawa Kouri Island Resort should open in July 2021.

“Taking our business and brands into the prized Japanese hospitality marketplace is a watershed moment for Cross Hotels & Resorts… I see a long and prosperous future with AB Accommo,” said Cross Hotels & Resorts managing director Kent Davidson.

Commenting on the new partnership, AB Accommo chief executive officer Yuji Abe added: “Franchising with Cross Hotels & Resorts gives us the opportunity to have our products sold under the best brands and distribution channel in the region. While this agreement opens up a world of opportunities for us, it also opens up Kouri Island and the other 150 islands that form the Okinawa archipelago to the Cross Hotels & Resorts family of global travellers.”

Cross Hotels & Resorts CEO, Harry Thaliwal, identified Japan as yet another milestone in the group’s expansion.

“Japan has one of the largest increases in international tourist arrivals in addition to very strong domestic travel. AB Accommo brings not only a strong operating platform with 26 hotels but also a proven track record of cooperation with some of the leading investors and developers in Japan.

Away Okinawa Kouri Island Resort is owned by Nikken Housing Co Ltd.

Cross Hotels & Resorts currently operates 21 hotels across three distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe and Away – in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.