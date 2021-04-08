Covid-19 shuts down Phuket festival

PHUKET, 8 April 2021: Laguna Phuket pulled the plug on its Revive 555 Festival just days after its launch when a member of a band scheduled to play at the festival tested positive for Covid-19.

Designed to revive travel to the famous tourist island after a year with very little business, organisers cancelled the pop band concerts on 5 April. The concerts were scheduled to entertain Phuket residents from 31 March through to the end of the Songkran Festival holiday week on Sunday 18 April.

In its official announcement, the Laguna Phuket management said, “swift actions were taken to test the other band members and people who had been in close contact with the person. To date, all tested people have shown negative results and will self-isolate for 14 days as a further precaution.”

Claiming it supports all public health measures and strictly abides by all government regulations, Laguna Phuket said it had decided to postpone the Revive 555 Festival events until further notice.”

Early indications show that the person had contacted Covid-19 from the latest cluster in Bangkok concentrated in three famous entertainment districts; Klong Toey, Watthana and Thonglor.

The person showed no symptoms and had passed through airport security and all other screening points as normal, travelling to and from Bangkok to perform at the event. Due to strict event protocols, none of the music artists interacted with the audience, and all participants were screened accordingly.

Laguna Phuket destination hotels remain open as normal and operate in accordance with the stringent TAT Safety and Health Administration guidelines and its Group’s global SafeSanctuary protocols.

Laguna Phuket resort is made up of seven hotels; Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort and SAii Laguna Phuket.

As of 7 April, the government health authorities reported 334 new cases of which seven cases were overseas visitors and the rest 327 local cases mostly linked to Bangkok’s popular entertainment district of Thonglor.