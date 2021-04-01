BANGKOK, 1 April 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, moves ahead with three more hotel re-openings in April 2021 in resort destinations across Thailand in response to increased domestic travel demands during the extended long holiday over Songkran.

The move also coincides with the easing of travel restrictions for international arrivals to Thailand, which will see the quarantine period shortened to 10 from the original 14 days.







The three hotels and resorts ready to welcome guests back on 1 April 2021 include Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, Centara Hotel Hat Yai and COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach.

All the hotels are reopening with the Centara Complete Care hygiene and social distancing programme fully in place to ensure guests experience the most comfortable, safe, new normal stay possible, post Covid-19. As business and leisure travellers return to Centara properties, they can stay confident with the 12-point action plan, which provides complete reassurance to guests, covering social distancing, health, hygiene, and enhanced sanitisation through the entire guest journey.

The three reopening hotels add to the selection of Centara stays which have proven popular with domestic travellers looking for short staycations and convenient weekend getaways, as well as long stay guests.

Travellers can take advantage of the great reopening offers at all three properties, including special room rates with free daily hotel credits, daily breakfast, Wifi, and free stays for up to 2 children.

For more information, visit the Centara website at www.centarahotelsresorts.com

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 83 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. The group’s newest Centara Reserve brand was unveiled in 2020 as an experiential luxury collection, inviting guests to discover a new era of story-driven hospitality starting with Centara Reserve Samui.

Over the next five years, Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com