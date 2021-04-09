Centara names area GM

BANGKOK, 9 April 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts announces the transfer and appointment of Wayne Duberly to the post of area general manager based at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer, Thirayuth Chirathivat, confirmed the Duberly would supervise the management at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya and also Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha, effective since 1 April 2021.

Wayne Duberly.

A British national, he started his career with Centara Hotels & Resorts as general manager in 2011 at Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi and transferred to Centara Seaview Resort Khao Lak in 2013 also as GM. He has also served as Centara Karon Beach Resort Phuket area general manager overseeing Centara Kata Beach Resort Phuket and Waterfront Suites Phuket by Centara in 2015 until the latest move.

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, located directly on the beach at Wong Amat in North Pattaya, is the first themed hotel in Thailand, adopting a ‘Lost World’ concept. Centara Sonrisa Residences and Suites Sriracha is located directly on the beach at Sriracha and is a family-friendly hotel and resort, around 30 km north of Pattaya.

