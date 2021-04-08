BANGKOK, 8 April 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting travellers to escape to the Maldives, with a choice of resorts that combine breath-taking natural beauty, world-class facilities and warm Thai hospitality.

The Maldives opened to international tourists last July and continues to attract visitors successfully while adopting the highest safety measures to keep guests safe.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives.

International visitors know the Centara brand and love the group’s hotels and resorts in Thailand for their blend of world-class accommodation, fantastic facilities and warm, Thai-inspired services. Travellers can experience the same high standards of hospitality at two idyllic island resorts in the Maldives, one perfectly suited to families and the other ideal for couples; Centara is ready to create unforgettable experiences for every guest.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives

Nestled on a pristine island in the South Ari Atoll, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a fantastic option for families. Amid a landscape of pure white sand, crystal clear seas and swaying palm trees, parents and kids can choose to stay in a 93-square metre Deluxe Family Water Villa, which includes bunk beds, a PlayStation and a secure terrace with breath-taking ocean views and steps down to the lagoon. A collection of beachfront villas are also available, with private pools and direct access to the powder-soft sand. And now, under the resort’s all-new child policy, up to two children can stay and eat free-of-charge².

The Two-Bed-Room Beach Pool Villa at Centara Grand Island Beach Resort & Spa Maldives

Effective 1 May 2021, guests will be able to select from a full range of meal plans, including Bed & Breakfast, Half Board, Full Board, All Inclusive and Grand All Inclusive. Whichever they choose, all ages will be able to unwind in the sparkling beachfront swimming pool, enjoy exciting activities such as tennis, volleyball, water sports and snorkelling, or dine at six exceptional restaurants, bars and lounges, including a Suan Bua, an elegant and authentic Thai restaurant, and Azzuri Mare, which showcases the finest Italian seafood. Youngsters will also have endless hours of fun at the dual-age kids’ club.

With the All-Inclusive option, families will be treated to daily afternoon tea, all-day beverages, a daily replenished minibar, and discounts on Thai-inspired wellness treatments at SPA Cenvaree. For the ultimate island adventure, the Grand All-Inclusive programme also includes enhanced dining and beverage packages, daily spa credits, banana boat and tube rides, and a choice of sublime sunset cruises, offshore snorkelling trips and even whale shark-spotting excursions.

Want to elevate your stay? Every guest can opt for an Island Club upgrade, which features a wealth of enticing extras such as private check-in, Club lounge access, daily refreshments, in-villa breakfast, laundry services, Private Island Club pool access, priority spa reservations and more.

With such an outstanding array of benefits, there has never been a better time to book your Maldivian family vacation. Rates start from just USD 350++ per night.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa – Idyllic Adults-Only Experiences

Maldives honeymoon & villas at Centara Ras Fushi Resort

For couples, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa is an exquisite adults-only island retreat in the North Malé Atoll. This heavenly hideaway houses a collection of beautiful beachfront and overwater accommodation, including the Deluxe Spa Overwater Villa, which is accessed via a wooden boardwalk and offers 42 square metres of living space with an outdoor spa bathtub and direct steps down to the reef – ideal for swimming or snorkelling around the lagoon. Alternatively, the Premium Deluxe Spa Water Villa features an elegant ocean-facing deck with an outdoor spa bathtub and direct access to the sparkling lagoon.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa is an outstanding adults-only island retreat in the North Malé Atoll

With a choice of seven sensational restaurants and bars, exhilarating water sports, scuba diving, ocean excursions and soothing therapies at SPA Cenvaree, this intimate resort promises many romantic moments during the day and under the stars. Every couple can immerse themselves in the tranquil turquoise seas with complimentary non-motorised water sports and snorkelling equipment hire throughout their stay, along with beach sports and activities, access to the fitness centre, E-Zone and Chill Lounge, and free Wi-Fi to stay in touch with home or post the most spectacular social media updates.

Like its sister resort, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa offers a complete collection of meal plans: Bed & Breakfast, Half Board, Full Board, All Inclusive and Gold All-Inclusive. Guests who choose the All-Inclusive option will be treated to bountiful daily breakfasts, delectable lunches and dinners with generous daily credits at a choice of restaurants, including Thai, Italian, Middle Eastern and international options, along with afternoon tea, daily replenished minibar, all-day beverages, and evening canapés as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean.

The Gold All-Inclusive package promises all the benefits of All-Inclusive, plus unlimited lunch and dinner privileges at every dining destination on the island, plus premium beverages, laundry services, daily credits for Thai-inspired treatments at SPA Cenvaree, and even daily snorkelling excursions by boat.

After the unprecedented upheaval of the last 12 months, a Maldivian vacation is a magical and memorable way to relax your body, revive your spirit and reconnect with your loved ones. Let Centara create your ultimate island escape.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/