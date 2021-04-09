Capella Hanoi marks opening with a dream

HANOI 9 April 2021: Located close to the city’s historic opera house, Capella Hanoi opened its doors last week to its first guests.

It’s the latest five-star hotel to open in what is unofficially called the city’s French Old Quarter, close to Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounded by restaurants, bars, shops and markets.

Designed by Bill Bensley, a highly-acclaimed architect based in Asia, Capella Hanoi has 47 rooms and suites ranging from 35 sqm to 194 sqm in floor space.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, Backstage, presents a dramatic backdrop of theatrical costumes and vintage tableware and delivers a menu highlighting vegan dishes and northern Vietnamese-inspired specialities.

The hotel group has named Christoph Strahm as the opening general manager of the Capella Hanoi.

All hotels in Vietnam are facing the devastating impacts of Covid-19 on their balance sheet as travel bans, and restrictions limit international tourism and Capella Hanoi is no exception. It will drum up business for better days with a “Dream Now, Travel Later” package, which invites travellers to pre-book future stays of up to 14 nights, with 30% off the best available rate and a wealth of amenities and activities.

Guests pre-pay for the package and confirm their exact dates of stay when the international travel landscape becomes clearer. Rates start from just USD315++ per room per night.

Capella Hanoi is the sixth addition to the Capella Hotels & Resorts collection, the first in Vietnam and the fourth in Southeast Asia, joining Capella Bangkok, Capella Singapore, and Capella Ubud, Bali.

