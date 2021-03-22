WTTC summit returns with hybrid formal

LONDON, 22 March 2021: ‘Uniting the World for Recovery’ is the central theme for the World Travel & Tourism Council’s annual global summit, taking place in Cancun, Mexico, next month.

The event will have a hybrid format with both a virtual and in-person audience. Around 200 top travel firms representing the private sector will attend the in-person events.

Former President of Colombia and 2016 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Juan Manuel Santos set to take to the stage Speakers from around the world will take part to discuss the future of Travel & Tourism.

WTTC, which represents the travel and tourism private sector worldwide, will host its 20th Global Summit from 25 to 27 April in the popular Mexican resort town of Cancun.

At a press conference in Cancun Friday, WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara announced a line-up of speakers including business leaders from Carnival Corporation, Hilton, Marriott, Meliá, Airbnb, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Expedia Group, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Trip.com and Internova among others.

WTTC also announced key initiatives related to travel that will be presented at the summit, such as sustainability, the digital agenda, social impact of travel and women’s empowerment.

WTTC will launch its ‘Women Empowerment Declaratory’ at the Global Summit, an initiative that is being launched to focus on defining and influencing policies that can help empower women from all walks of life and ensure recovery efforts reach women around the world.

The summit will take place in a hybrid format, at the Moon Palace Convention Centre in the heart of the resort, but also allowing those unable to travel to benefit from the content virtually.

“Our Global Summit will be the platform for the global recovery of this important industry. It is time for everyone to work together and move this sector forward. Our event will pave the way to recover millions of jobs that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the WTTC CE0.

The Global Summit will be the first major live event in the travel and tourism sector and, world-leading hygiene and safety protocols will be in place throughout to ensure the health and safety of every participant, with testing and regular health checks, guided by the very latest medical and scientific advice.