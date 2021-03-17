WTTC praises US stimulus package

LONDON, 17 March 2021: WTTC President & CEO, Gloria Guevara welcomed news of what she called an incredible stimulus package handed to the travel and tourism businesses across the US that promises a much-needed boost while the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the sector.

The USD14 billion allocated to airlines will come as a monumental relief, following almost a year without widespread international travel, which has left many on the brink of collapse, she said.

“Our recent economic modelling showed the devasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the US Travel & Tourism sector, with 9.2 million jobs impacted and USD155 billion lost from the US economy due to the collapse of international travel last year. This catastrophic loss to the economy equates to a shortfall of USD425 million every day, or nearly USD3 billion a week.”

The WTTC statement thanked President Biden and Vice President Harris for recognising the importance of our sector.

“These bold steps are needed to reinvigorate the travel sector and will provide a significant boost to the US economy as the country begins to turn the tide against this terrible virus.”

WTTC emphasised that the successful restarting of international travel relied on the introduction of a comprehensive testing regime on departure and arrival.

“Testing for non-vaccinated travellers, along with mandatory mask-wearing and increased health and hygiene protocols, would allow the safe resumption on international travel. It would avoid the risk of transmission, save jobs and help plug the gaping hole in stricken US economies,” WTTC concluded.