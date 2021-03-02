Will travellers return to re-wild forests?

BANGKOK, 2 March 2021: Travel industry leaders and environmentalists will host a virtual event on re-wilding of Asia’s forests, hills and valleys to mark World Wildlife Day 3 March.

Wild Side Story will be led by the famous architect and designer Bill Bensley, at his Baan Botanica residence in Bangkok, attended by registered delegates who will make up the in-person component of the online regional event.

The event will focus on tourism enterprises that are exploring opportunities to save wildlife in Southeast Asia’s forests. One of them is the award-winning Shinta Mani Wild in Cambodia share information on how its guests join local rangers on missions to nearby forests to deactivate snares and traps.

Wildlife Alliance leads the specialised trips from Shinta Mani Wild and in addition to snares, participants assist the rangers to confiscates illegal chainsaws the preferred tools of the poachers who cut down trees and destroy animal habitats.

“Did you know one poacher with one chainsaw can clear one acre of forest in a day,” says hotelier and conservationist Jason Friedman, who will be speaking at the event.

“Since Shinta Mani Wild opened two years ago and our guests while on patrol with the rangers of Wildlife Alliance have confiscated 232 chainsaws. That’s over 84,000 acres of forest protects from poaching over that period. That’s about the size of Singapore.”

The travel trend looks to become a prime mover post-Covid-19, helping iconic travel experiences such as safaris and natural wonders to rebuild better and contribute to forest wildlife recovery.

“The bucket list is back”, adds C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett. “We expect that pent-up demand for once lifetime experiences will take centre stage and that travellers will alter their plans from urban and city destinations, to resort and leisure travel. Walking on the wild side is a key storyline that is expected to underpin the tourism horizon.”

Speakers:

• Bill Bensley, creative director, BENSLEY

• Suwanna Gauntlet, CEO, Wildlife Alliance

• Maggie Lee, Conservation and Corporate Sustainability Director, Wildchain

• Jason M. Friedman, Managing Director, J. M. Friedman & Co

• Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks

The event will be hosted by David Johnson and Sumi Soorian, Delivering Asia Communications.

For free registration to the Wild Side Story virtual event, 3 March 1400 Bangkok / 1500 Singapore time click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WkWv6NKjQkG0a-JeYEk7AA

