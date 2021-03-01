Tripadvisor promotes intelligence tools

SINGAPORE, 1 March 202: Tripadvisor is introducing a live data intelligence dashboard to destination marketing organisations powered by Tourism Sentiment Index.

It is part of Tripadvisor’s broader suite of data intelligence products for DMOs, known as the Tripadvisor Insights Platform. The live dashboard provides clients with essential word-of-mouth insights about destinations, combining Tripadvisor’s reach and traveller behaviour insights with Tourism Sentiment Index’s industry-leading sentiment technology.

The Tripadvisor Insights Platform is a collection of measurement and insights tools to assist the travel and tourism industry to manage their media campaigns and overall recovery activities.

It uncovers competitive insights and tracks how destinations, accommodations, attractions and restaurants are performing over time, providing clients with daily actionable intelligence, using insights from across 50 tourism touchpoints – including air access, accommodations and attractions.

In response to the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the sentiment dashboard also includes a crisis analysis module that tracks the impact of the pandemic in locations around the world by revealing emotional reactions to categories such as health services, government and economics.

“Recovery in the wake of COVID-19 is key this year. The Tourism Sentiment Index will equip DMOs with critical information and actionable insights that will allow them to better understand their travellers and the global landscape, resulting in more targeted and strategic marketing and media placement decisions”, says Tripadvisor group head of destination marketing APAC Sarah Mathews. “Being able to put the right message out to the right traveller at the right time will give DMOs an advantage in campaign planning and execution, all with the goal of bringing the world back to travel safely.”