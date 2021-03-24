Air American renews Travelport deal

SINGAPORE, 24 March 2021: Travelport, a leading global distribution system for B2B audience, has signed a multi-year extension of its full content deal with American Airlines, including an agreement on the distribution of the US carrier’s NDC content.

The agreement also supports American’s new codeshare and extended services relationship for domestic bookings with Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

As part of the agreement, Travelport will simplify how travel agency subscribers connect with the airline’s NDC content and make bookings on American Airlines.

American Airlines digital and distribution managing director Neil Geurin said: “Travelport has been a valued distribution partner to American Airlines for years, and we are glad to continue to work together to innovate for our mutual customers. Travelport’s ability to deliver an end-to-end NDC solution and the features in its platform are key drivers for extending our partnership.”

Travelport COO travel partners Jason Clarke noted: “This is an exciting time for us at Travelport, and we’re delighted to continue providing our customers access to full content from American Airlines.”