Travel returns to Quang Ninh province

HANOI, 4 March 2021: Having gone 21 days without new Covid-19 cases in the community, the northern province of Quang Ninh has officially resumed intra-provincial tourism activities, but is still excluding visitors from outside of the province for the time being.

The Vietnam Government Portal reported that the Quang Ninh’s standing board of the provincial Communist Party Committee had requested travel businesses and tourist sites to develop procedures to pick up and serve visitors in accordance with the province’s new pandemic safety requirements, as well as to strictly comply with the Ministry of Health’s disease prevention measures.

Halong City should maintain close control of Halong Bay’s tourism activities, the board said, asking the localities and units concerned to keep a close eye on destinations, especially the venues of faith activities, to avoid mass gatherings.

Quang Ninh province will continue to apply strict measures to control people departing for and returning from pandemic-hit areas nationwide, particularly from neighbouring provinces.

Some localities, including Ha Long, Uong Bi, Dong Trieu, Cam Pha and Quang Yen, are allowed to proactively take necessary measures to ensure effective health measures within their districts.

The Van Don International Airport was set to resume operations from 3 March after the province suspended operations in mid-February following an outbreak among airport staff that has now under control.

In addition, local authorities of Hanoi are allowing coffee shops and indoor eateries to reopen as of this week, with regulations on safe distancing measures being mandatory and take-way and food delivery encouraged.

More than 2 million students in Hanoi returned to schools this week after an extended one-month Tet Holiday break. Online classes continued during the closure.

