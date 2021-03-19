Travel industry backs EU green pass

LONDON, 19 March 2021: The European Union’s adoption of the Digital Green Certificate on Wednesday has won the support of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and its members, according to its president Gloria Guevara.

She called it a major step towards the recovery of Travel & Tourism in the region.

Image: www.huffingtonpost.co.uk

“The introduction of the new certificate to travel could see member states welcoming travellers with proof of vaccination, a negative test or a positive antibody test, in time for the busy summer period. This would provide a significant and much-needed boost to economies and save millions of jobs and livelihoods.

“We would like to congratulate the European Commission for its incredible efforts in bringing this to life in such a short period of time. The onus is now on member states and the European Parliament to adopt this new initiative, and we urge them to take the necessary steps to implement it as a matter of urgency.

“The proposed Digital Green Certificate, along with enhanced health and hygiene measures and mandatory mask-wearing, will provide the reassurance consumers need to book their trips and ensure the return of safe international travel.

“In 2019, Travel & Tourism contributed 9.5% to the EU’s overall GDP and supported more than 22m jobs – which shows just how critical the sector will be to powering its economy.”