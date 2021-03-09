The Maldives manages tourist miracle

MALE, The Maldives, 9 March 2021: The Maldives has clocked up an amazing 200,871 tourists this year, according to the latest county by the Ministry of Tourism.

The count up until last Thursday was announced on the ministry’s Twitter account and first reported by the news channel Raajje.mv.

Centara Grand Island Maldives.

It still represented a 41.2% decline when compared with 341,689 arrivals registered during the same period in 2020 during the weeks before the first Covid-19 pandemic wave hit Asia in mid-March.

The daily average so far this year stands at 3,188 tourists who stay an average of nine days.

India remains the top source market for tourists to the Maldives, with 46,541 visitors representing a 23.5% market share. Russia represented 21.4% with 42,417 arrivals r.

Ukraine was the third-largest market for Maldives’ tourism representing 6.7% or 13,350 visitors.

Other active source markets include Kazakhstan, Germany, Romania, France, Switzerland, Czech Republic and the UK.