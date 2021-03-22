TCEB’s virtual expo adds up

BANGKOK, 22 March 2021: If numbers measure success, then Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau foray into virtual events was spot on target, having logged more than 7,700 registered participants at the inaugural Thailand MICE Virtual Expo held 24 to 25 February.

TCEB claimed an attendance of 178 buyers who networked online with 30 Thai exhibitors accounting for 580 business-matching sessions in a post-event assessment. The event held eight industry webinars and eight cultural workshops on the sidelines. Overall registration reached 7,755 from 33 countries participated.

TCEB president, Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, noted: “Exhibitors at TCEB’s Thailand MICE Virtual Expo appreciated the opportunity to connect with international buyers during this time of uncertainty and separation. It was important for all of us in MICE to continue building relationships with prospective clients so that Thailand remains an attractive and promising destination in our client’s consciousness.”