Swiss-Behotel expands in Indonesia

JAKARTA, 15 March 2021: Swiss-Belhotel International adds eight new properties in Indonesia by 2024, growing its portfolio in the country to 83 hotels.

The Gamat Bay by Swiss-Belhotel, Nusa Penida Bali – Indonesia.

New properties will join the group’s three-star Swiss-Belcourt, the four-star Swiss-Belhotel and Swiss-Belresort brands, located in Kupang, Makassar, Nusa Penida – Bali, Biak, Central Java and Jakarta.

Five of the new properties will open by the end of 2021; the 102-room Swiss-Belhotel Cendrawasih Biak; the 98-room Swiss-Belcourt Kupang; the 75-room Swiss-Belcourt Makassar; the 62 room The Gamat Bay, Nusa Penida, Bali and the 163-room Swiss-Belhotel Arjuna, Legian, Bali.

The 316-room Swiss-Belhotel Kelapa Gading, Jakarta should open in 2022 and The 271-room Swiss-Belhotel Purwokerto in 2023.