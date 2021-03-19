Study on India’s heritage tourism released

NEW DELHI, 19 March 2021: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised the 10th International Heritage Tourism Conclave with the theme ‘Harnessing Power of Heritage Tourism with Focus on Sustainability’ hosted last week at Welcome Heritage Ramgarh, Panchkula.

The programme was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; Rajasthan Tourism; Haryana Tourism Corporation Ltd; InterGlobe Technology Quotient and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. The conclave was attended by over 80 delegates from the travel and hospitality industry.

Building on the previous nine editions, the conclave deliberated on how tourism and culture sectors can work together more collaboratively and increase public-private partnerships to ensure the protection of Cultural and Natural Heritage while extending benefits to local communities.

Inaugurating the Conclave, Rupinder Brar (IRS), Director General – Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, said: “Heritage Tourism plays a crucial role in building the visitor economy, and destinations should seek to maximise the opportunities it brings. India currently has 38 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, a number we are certain will grow in the years ahead. Each of these sites is a potential hub for economic activity.”

Distinguished Speakers releasing the Knowledge Report titled ‘Harnessing Power of Heritage Tourism with Focus on Sustainability.

The Ministry of Tourism has organised a series of webinars under the theme ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, showcasing the diverse culture, heritage, destinations and tourism products of the country.

“We reaffirm our commitment to work with private stakeholders and other partners, too,” she said.

In his presidential address, Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI, said, “This conclave comes after a year-long VC meeting; the very thought of seeing everyone’s presence today reconfirms my faith in the saying that there is an opportunity in every adversity. With international travel remaining largely out of bounds to the travellers, domestic travel will have its stronghold in the second half of 2021, as more and more people look inwards to explore their own homeland.”

He added that a 360-degree approach panning from investment from the government to build supporting infrastructure and industry focus on innovation, technology, sustainable best practices, exemplary service, creating customer experience would surely and steadily help in strengthening the thrust in domestic tourism.

PHDCCI and its Knowledge Partner, ORG India, jointly released a Knowledge Report titled ‘Harnessing Power of Heritage Tourism with Focus on Sustainability. The report gives a holistic view of heritage tourism across the world and in the country. The report provides ample scope and opportunities for the preservation of the world’s cultural and natural heritage.

While setting the theme of the Conclave, Anil Parashar, chairman of the PHDCCI tourism committee, said: “We all are aware that Covid 19 has adversely impacted the tourism industry. The government, as well as the industry, will need to rise to the challenge of transforming top Indian destinations into world-class tourist attractions. The use of data science, big data and artificial intelligence is essential for promoting Responsible and Sustainable Tourism to support and unify communities for years to come. Innovation should be integrated for better management, promotion and preservation of heritage, also to make heritage tourism accessible.”

The soft copy of the Knowledge Report can be downloaded from the below link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O-NKpi3sD4D3WPML0QkaOU1W3mm2aNZo/view?usp=sharing