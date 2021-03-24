Star Alliance sets up shop in Singapore

FRANKFURT, 24 March 2021: Star Alliance will establish a management office in the city-state of Singapore later this year, the alliance’s board announced on Tuesday.

This was a decision taken by its Chief Executive Board, comprising the Chief Executive Officers of its 26 member airlines. It considers a new centre of excellence will be an essential dimension for the alliance to deliver on its post-Coronavirus strategy and remain innovative, resilient and nimble.

Star Alliance will maintain two centres of excellence internationally, in keeping with the global character of the alliance.

The Singapore office will complement the long-standing office in Frankfurt, Germany and will focus on progressing its strategy in digital customer experience. Two members of the Alliance, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines, have established innovation hubs in Singapore, another benefit as the alliance continues its ground-breaking digital customer experience innovations.

Singapore was selected based on considered criteria, such as access to innovation and global competitiveness. Singapore has also been ranked highly for the ease of doing business by the World Bank on a consistent basis and has been ranked the most competitive country in the world on several occasions.

Thailand would have been on the short-list of potential office locations due to Thai Airways International’s status as a founding member of Star Alliance.

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997. The member airlines are Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.