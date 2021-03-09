Seychelles eases quarantine

SINGAPORE, 9 March 2021: In the latest Covid-19 updates, Health authorities in Seychelles confirmed they would lift quarantine restrictions for most travellers effective 25 March.

It will allow international travellers to enter the country but excludes residents of South Africa and those who have visited South Africa during the previous 14 days.

Travellers will be able to enter the country without undergoing quarantine but must still present a negative PCR test dated not more than 72 hours from the date of arrival.

Travellers must stay in certified hotels and adhere to local public health measures.

LAOS

Foreigners are currently not allowed to enter Laos, except for specified travel such as official business or as an invitee of a government department.

To enter, travellers who fit the strict criteria must seek approval from the Lao PDR’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and present a negative Covid-19 test conducted less than 72 hours before the date of travel. All travellers entering Laos are required to quarantine for 14 days at a government facility at their own cost and obtain insurance to cover the cost of treatment during the quarantine period and for the duration of their stay in the country.