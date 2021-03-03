Raffles flag to fly in Macau mid-year

MACAU, 3 March 2021: Galaxy Entertainment Group has signed a contract with Accor for Raffles to stamp the brand on Galaxy Macau.

The integrated resort will sport the Raffles iconic luxury branding on its all-suite tower, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, due to open in the second half of 2021.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau will feature 450 suites in a tower on the integrated resort’s east promenade directly connected to the Galaxy Macau lobby podium that houses the casino, entertainment and luxury shopping.

GEG operates a collection of luxury hotels in Macau – StarWorld Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, and Andaz Macau to be unveiled in the second half of 2021.

The arrival of Raffles at Galaxy Macau will further solidify Galaxy Macau’s dominance as a major integrated resort player offering visitors access to more than 1.1 million square metres of entertainment, shopping, dining and leisure attractions.

Galaxy Entertainment Group primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities in Macau listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index.