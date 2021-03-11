Radisson Individuals debuts in India

NEW DELHI, India, 11 March 2021: Radisson Hotel Group introduced its Radisson Individuals brand in India Wednesday with Classic Grande Imphal’s opening.

The brand is designed for independent hotels, along with local and regional hotel chains.

The 171-room hotel with its views of the Baruni Twin Hills and ridges is located in the commercial hub of Imphal at Chingmeirong, 9km from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport.

Owned by India’s Babina Group, Classic Grande Imphal named Salam Sachhidanand Singh as its general manager.