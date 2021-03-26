Qatar resumes Greek flights

DOHA, Qatar, 26 March 2021: Qatar Airways will resume service to Mykonos, Greece, for the summer season as the islands welcome visitors once again.

The airline is planning to operate three flights a week using an A320 aircraft featuring 12 seats in business class and 120 seats in economy.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 130 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs.

The Greek Minister for Tourism, Harry Theoharis, said: “I am proud to welcome Qatar Airways back to Mykonos… In this difficult time, the development comes when all of our efforts have been put into the safe opening of Greek tourism.”

Mykonos Flight Schedule: Monday, Friday, Saturday

Doha (DOH) to Mykonos (JMK) QR311 departs: 0730 arrives: 1205

Mykonos (JMK) to Doha (DOH) QR312 departs: 1305 arrives: 1705