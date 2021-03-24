TRIESTE, Italy 24 March 2021: Discovery Princess, the newest ship for Princess Cruises, a brand within Carnival Corporation, floated out on 18 March at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone. Interior fittings will now begin, leading the vessel to its delivery, scheduled next year.

The new vessel, at 145,000 gross tons, is the sixth Royal-class ship following Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess, built and delivered in the same shipyard starting from 2013, introducing a new generation of ships so well-received by the cruise passengers.





Like its sister ships, the vessel will represent a new technological benchmark worldwide for its innovative layout, outstanding performances and the top quality of its state-of-the-art marine technology. It will be the best proof that innovation and customer care are fundamental levers in showcasing market leadership and will further consolidate Fincantieri’s long-time partnership with Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise ship operator and leisure travel company.

The partnership between the Monfalcone yard and Princess Cruises will continue with two next-generation cruise ships. These will be the largest built so far in Italy with a gross-tonnage of 175,000 tons, will accommodate approximately 4,300 guests and will be the first of the ship owner’s fleet to be dual-fuel powered primarily by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Guests on the Discovery Princess will be able to enjoy ‘Truly Touchless’ experiences and personalised services through the cruise line’s MedallionClass Experience that supports new health protocols.

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallionTM wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT (“Internet of things”) – driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalisation onboard Princess MedallionClass ships, including touchless embarkation and disembarkation, keyless stateroom entry, completely contactless commerce, simplified safety training, on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard and other services.

MedallionClass ships also offer unprecedented connectivity that is fast, reliable and unlimited through MedallionNet, hailed as the best Wi-Fi at sea. With a wireless access point in every stateroom, guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Visit: www.princess.com